In Samara, migrants attacked State Duma deputy Matveyev and smashed his head

In Samara, migrants attacked State Duma deputy Mikhail Matveyev and smashed his head. As the parliamentarian said, he saw three young men attacking passersby and tried to stop the troublemakers, but was hit himself.

The deputy and his assistant even stopped one of the attackers and took his passport – a 19-year-old from Uzbekistan. Matveyev also complained about the long wait for the police and ambulance.

MP attacked after calling for end to beatings of passersby

The attack, according to the deputy, took place on the evening of Thursday, July 18, in the area of ​​Barboshyna Polyana. Matveyev published several videos on his Telegram channel. In the first one, he gets out of a car, and the person accompanying him says: “Make sure they don’t beat you up.” The deputy loudly addresses the young people on the sidewalk: “Okay, guys, stop!” At that moment, three people attack him and, after being hit on the head, start running away. Other people chased after them, shouting “Stop, f***!” Matveyev showed the blood from his head.

Tried to break up a fight between migrants and our local guys. As a result, they broke his head. Everything we write about in Telegram channels is now right on our streets Mikhail MatveevState Duma deputy

The deputy’s assistant also showed his bandaged head and how a girl was helping him while waiting for an ambulance and the police. “Masurbeks attacked Russian people, and deputy Matveyev decided to help and got hit on the head with a truncheon – blood was flowing,” he said in another video.

Later, Matveyev revealed new details of the situation: “There was a group of migrants, three people, walking from the embankment along the 9th clearing. They were picking on passersby. We saw this fight unfold. The driver and I stopped to stop them. They were walking with a stick and beating people. I just got out, took out my ID, said “stop” and immediately got hit in the head. They cut me all over there, so we’ve been sitting there, in the best Russian traditions, waiting for the police and an ambulance for 40 minutes already – no one has arrived. But they detained one.”

At this point, Matveyev turned the camera to the young man, who said: “I said, I’m not bothering anyone! Do you have a camera?” The deputy also called the incident migrant lawlessness.

MP Takes Migrant’s Passport While Waiting for Police

In another video, Matveyev showed the passport of the guy he stopped. His name is Murod Musurov, he is 19 years old, he is a citizen of Uzbekistan, a native of the Surkhandarya region. The deputy clarified that another attacker hit him with a stick. The assistant says that he saw how he “chased a guy in a Volga.”

At the same time, Matveyev and his assistant do not give the Uzbek citizen his passport, ordering him to stand in the corner and saying, “You’ll get it from the police.” Later, he published a photo from the ambulance, jokingly saying, “But we’re driving with flashing lights.”

Matveyev was developing a bill on depriving acquired citizenship

Deputy Mikhail Matveev performed the developer of bills on limiting the circle of people who are recognized as compatriots, on depriving acquired citizenship for violating the “citizen’s oath,” and also on prohibiting the purchase of weapons by foreigners.

Regarding the law on compatriots, the authors explained that under the resettlement program, mainly citizens of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Armenia are moving to Russia, who, “as a rule, are not representatives of peoples who historically lived on the territory of the Russian Federation.”