Abigail dreams of having a mallet to take to the prison where her father is locked up for being an opponent of the government of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. Sometimes she wants the mallet to hit the jailers. That is what the girl tells her relatives: she wants a mallet so she can hug him. Her father has been in prison for more than a year, ever since a police contingent violently arrested him in front of his two young daughters.

Abigail never had her mallet. She had to settle for bringing a small cake and celebrating – separated by bars – her eighth birthday with her father, convicted of treason and “spreading false news.” When Abigail and Sofi, her four-year-old sister, visit their mother in the women’s prison system – ironically called La Esperanza – they can at least hug her. The woman is sentenced to eight years in prison.

The two girls were left without a father and mother in less than 24 hours. Their names are not Abigail and Sofi. These are two pseudonyms that the family asks to be used for security reasons. The father was arrested first. The officers broke into the house, breaking everything within reach, shouting and asking where the man was. They took the cell phones from the grandparents and Abigail, a cell phone on which the girl practiced English, watched videos and spoke to her aunt who lives abroad.

The leader of the police operation sent a message to the father from the grandmother’s cell phone. He asked him to please come home urgently, that something had happened with the girls. An unusual message for the father who, a short time later, arrived home and saw the patrol cars outside.

The man was beaten in the courtyard of the house. The police slammed him to the ground and handcuffed him. Abigail and Sofi saw it all: every punch and every push, until the officers put him in the patrol car that took him to an unknown location for 51 days. The mother was not at home and when she arrived, her husband was already in jail. She went to the police station to ask about her husband and was arrested.

The couple was arrested during the first quarter of 2023 for their political activism on social media. The girls were left in the care of their grandparents. A de facto orphanhood that political imprisonment imposes on Nicaraguan children and generates severe effects, especially emotional ones.

Damage to mental health

As of June 30, 2024, the Mechanism for the Recognition of Political Prisoners reports 147 prisoners of conscience in Nicaragua (in August they increased to 151). Of these, at least 36 are parents.A report from the Legal Defense Unit (UDJ) reveals that these 36 people have 69 minor children. The report measures the impact of political prisoners through closed interviews.

Socorro’s drawing. COURTESY

The sample analysed by the UDJ is made up of 37 minors, including teenagers. 35% of them witnessed the violent arrests of their parents. The crying, as the first stage of shock due to the violent arrest, is still there for the sisters. With more latency in Sofi. When she is not crying, the little girl has episodes of despair. She looks for her mother and father, but cannot find them. “I am a sad girl,” Sofi often says after visiting her parents in prison. The sporadic family visits end with the sisters crying inconsolably.

“They cry every night,” says the UDJ. The report has identified that 67% of the minors analysed not only tend to cry constantly: 8% have had suicidal thoughts. “43% of the minors have required psychological or psychiatric attention due to the damage to their mental health caused by the situation of injustice,” says the organisation that works from exile. “This number could be even higher, but many relatives do not have the time or money to take them to a psychologist.”

Sofi describes how she feels through a drawing that the UDJ psychologist asked her to draw for the report. In the drawing, she, Abigail, dad, mom, aunt and grandparents are all holding hands. The family is smiling. But suddenly something happens: a line becomes chaotic, it bounces up and down, zigzags over itself and, at times, becomes a rushed blur. The family and their smiles disappear from the page. A wingless plane and a three-wheeled bus appear. Are they all in the plane? In the bus that takes them to the prisons for visits? Where are they going? Are they running away?

What the psychologist notes is the need for affection and family belonging. “Desires to escape, contained anger, evasion of reality, mourning and feelings of abandonment,” he describes. Sofi suffers from a “depressive reaction” at the age of four.

Lost moments

Abigail will turn nine in September, but she says she doesn’t want to celebrate her ninth birthday. She doesn’t want another birthday without her parents. The UDJ says that, in addition to birthdays, the children of political prisoners have missed other important moments in their childhood: “24% have had school graduations without their imprisoned father and/or mother being able to attend. One of the main effects on children due to family separation due to political imprisonment is on their mental health.”

Abigail also does not want to wait so many hours to see mom and dad. Visits for relatives of political prisoners are tedious: they are harassed all the time, searched – in some cases even in their private parts – and blackmailed by guards, who do not allow them to be alone with their loved ones. It is no different for minors. The UDJ report states that more than 50% have been subjected, at least once, to long hours of waiting in prisons prior to their meetings.

“No son or daughter of political prisoners in Nicaragua can see them for more than an hour once a month in prison. Family visits are made surrounded by guards who stand with their weapons to intimidate them and annul the privacy of the meetings,” the UDJ report denounces.

A boy draws his family in Nicaragua. COURTESY

“During the arbitrary imprisonment of their parents, 13% of the minors have not been able to visit their detained relative because the state authorities have denied it. The majority of those who have managed to get a family visit cry inconsolably when they say goodbye. One has even gone so far as to grab his mother’s hair to keep from leaving her.”

Abigail hasn’t gone that far, but she has decided that she doesn’t want to comb her hair. “She gets anxious after she bathes because her mother isn’t there,” says one of the girl’s relatives. “She doesn’t let anyone comb her hair and she barely makes a ponytail. When I ask her why she doesn’t want to comb her hair like she used to, she tells me no, because her mother used to comb her hair and tell her how pretty she looked… but now she doesn’t have a mother to tell her that, that she looks pretty with her hair.”

Economy and child labor

Political imprisonment also has a significant impact on families on the economic level, and minors are not exempt from this. The UDJ report reveals that 11% of the minors under study were forced to work. “According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), child labor can consist of tasks that interfere with their schooling. After the imprisonment of their parents, girls and boys have probably had to take on new roles at home in order to support the family in domestic chores and in emotional and economic matters,” the UDJ report highlights.

According to the findings of the document, deprivation of liberty for political reasons has exacerbated poverty in families due to a drastic reduction in their income, in addition to an increase in their expenses (prison visits, parcels, medicines for the inmate, legal fees, transportation).

A drawing by a child from Nicaragua. COURTESY

The report by the Legal Defense Unit also maintains that the vulnerability of these children and adolescents is increased “because this forced orphanhood increases poverty, school dropout, child labor, drug addiction and discrimination in their educational and community environment. All of this, say psychology experts, has an impact on their lives in the short, medium and long term.”

An impact that Abigail, aged eight, has tried to mitigate every night by praying to the Guardian Angel since she found out that her parents were sentenced. “At first the girl asked why her parents had been sentenced to so many years in prison. We explained everything to her, that it was a political thing, unfair… Then she asked us if they were innocent, as we said, why were they still locked up. We didn’t know what to tell her,” laments one of her relatives.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.