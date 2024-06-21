Step.- One of the illegal Venezuelan immigrants accused of strangling and killing 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Texas cut off the ankle monitor he was given at the border after the murder.

Johan José Rangel Martínez, 21, and Franklin José Peña Ramos, 26, were released into the United States with GPS monitoring after illegally crossing the southern border into El Paso, Texas, this year.

Rangel Martínez, who crossed the border on March 14, was released from the monitoring program on May 15 because he had no known criminal record and had complied with checks, sources said.

However, Peña Ramos, who crossed the border on May 28, less than a month before the shocking murder, removed his ankle monitor two days after Nungaray’s body was found in a swampy creek in Houston on Monday, according to sources.

The two immigrants were arrested and charged Thursday with capital murder after they allegedly took Nungaray from her home, then strangled her and cruelly dumped her body.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed detainers at the Harris County Jail against both men after their arrest, as they entered the country illegally from Venezuela.

Houston police are still investigating whether she was sexually assaulted.

A former ICE director said it was “inconceivable” that two men from a country with one of the highest homicide rates in the world would even be admitted into the country before being thoroughly investigated.

“This tragedy underscores the serious shortcomings in the Biden administration’s use of Alternatives to Detention (ATD),” said John Fabbricatore, former director of the Denver field office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“It is unacceptable that young adult men from high-crime areas are placed in these programs instead of being held in custody, prevented from entering illegally, or given priority for removal.

“Many single illegal immigrant males, like the two accused of this heinous crime, exit the tracking program within 30 days. Who does he protect?

A DHS source added that it is difficult to examine the criminal records of immigrants from countries like Venezuela that do not cooperate with the United States.

“They don’t know what these guys did in Venezuela,” the source said.

Peña Ramos was due to appear in court in July for his immigration case. Rangel Martínez was released by border agents after crossing with a court date in August.

When an ankle monitor is removed from a migrant under surveillance, it can be difficult for ICE to act if the person has no known criminal history.

“In general, ICE does nothing. Everything would depend,” explained a DHS source.

“For someone who isn’t a criminal, they couldn’t get in a car and go look for that guy.”

Fabbricatore, however, said ICE should have been alerted before Peña Ramos cut off his ankle monitor because the program typically requires enrolled immigrants to comply with a curfew, which he reportedly violated the night of the murder.

An ICE spokesperson did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.

Investigators believe Jocelyn ran away from her home around 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to KTRK.

Surveillance footage at a local convenience store showed the suspects following the girl as she entered the store.

Her mother, Alexis Nungaray, believes her killers “took advantage” of her daughter and lured her to her death.

“I’m kind of angry because they took advantage of her. She was very young,” the grieving mother told KHOU.

ICE agents found Peña Ramos’ ankle monitor in an undisclosed location.

Jocelyn’s body was found the next day by a Houston resident who was driving by the creek.

At first, the local man thought the body was a mannequin, he told KTRK-TV. “I made a U-turn, stopped on the bridge, turned on my flashers, looked down and realized it was someone. I parked right here and called 911 right away,” he said.

Police arrested the two immigrants at a local apartment complex, where they lived as roommates.

During the arrest, one of them tried to jump off a balcony to flee the scene, but failed, witnesses told local media KHOU.

The tragedy is one of many recent high-profile crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants.

Last week, an Ecuadorian migrant allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl and tied and gagged her in a Queens park.

The suspect, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2021 and was ordered removed by an immigration judge the following year, but he never left, The Post previously revealed.

The man arrested this month and charged with the rape and murder of Rachel Morin, a mother of five in Maryland, is a migrant from El Salvador who crossed illegally into the United States three times in two months, was expelled and then entered undetected on his fourth attempt.