Valdemar Costa Neto believes that STF ministers will also be penalized if Bolsonaro becomes ineligible

The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netosaid on Monday (5.jun.2023) that senator Sergio Moro (Brazil-PR Union) and federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (We can-PR)”exceeded the limits of the law” It is “they will pay dearly” that’s why. The statements were made during the opening event of the party’s municipal directory in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo.

Valdemar mentioned Moro and Dallagnol when commenting on the possibility of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) become ineligible. “He [Bolsonaro] banned from being a candidate just because of what he said? Not because he committed an illegality? This will be very bad for the Judiciary”, evaluated the leader of the PL.

“What is happening today with people from Paraná will happen more or less in the future. Did they have a reason to attack Lula? No problem. They have to do their part. But they go beyond the limits of the law. They overtook. They will pay dearly”, said Valdemar. “I don’t want that to happen to them. [Moro e Dallagnol]. I have nothing against them, but they will pay dearly.”, he completed.

According to the president of Bolsonaro’s party, ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) will also bear a high cost if they eventually decide on the former president’s ineligibility. “And that will happen to the current Supreme Court. It is a crime for you to prevent a comrade from being a candidate.”, he evaluated. The decision, however, is up to the TSE, not the STF..

SÃO PAULO CITY HALL

At the event, Valdemar introduced senator Marcos Pontes (PL) as his the name of the party for São Paulo City Hall in the 2024 elections. The movement follows the withdrawal of the federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL) of the dispute.

Bolsonaro, however, has approached Ricardo Nunes (MDB), current mayor of the city.