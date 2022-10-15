Rachel Sosahead of the Coordinating Body of the Universities for Wellness “Benito Juarez“, scolding to the students of Tlalpan that yesterday they asked for National Palace classrooms, teachers, classes and full timetables, since he affirmed that in those schools “there is not much room for comfort” and he affirmed that they were rejected by the UNAM.

“The UNAM it has closed its doors to you, and you have some of the largest facilities in the country, but you are not going to protest at UNAM, the UNAM She is happy that they come to push the protest here and declare us incapable and that we are not professional enough and everything that comes to mind, until they say that we are herbalists, little duck,” she told them.

“What we are working on is not so that they sit in a cubicle, moreover, as a priority, it is not so that they get rid of the university and go do a postgraduate degree abroad or in another part of the country, the country needs them very much” , he said in a meeting with students from that campus in the kindergarten, a building damaged by the earthquake

“Our doctors are going to sunbathe, they are going to get to know a community, so there is not much comfort here, although we are going to have good facilities,” he added after reproaching them for having protested yesterday to “take a photo” and not recognize, he said, the effort of the federal government to create the UBBJ network, which has 145 branches of a single degree, although without laboratories, complete teachers or professional practices. What do you need to buy a white coat? No. If anything, a white UBBJ t-shirt,” he insisted.

bland It was justified because, according to what he said, the UBBJ, which has been given 4 billion pesos, is facing a “profoundly rotten” university system.

“They also have to be able to understand that the problem of educational exclusion was not caused by us and we are not going to be able to solve it completely by ourselves,” he said.

Sosa, a close associate of Lopez Obradorspoke upset because she said that instead of being on the street, the students of the degree in Comprehensive Medicine and Community Health, founded in 2016 and absorbed by the UBBJThey should be studying.

“Instead of not all of us turning sour because you don’t have the headquarters you should have, but don’t just walk down the street protesting, better do useful work,” he told them.

“I’m not scared (by the demonstrations), I’ve been in the fight,” he told them in his initial message that the students broadcast online.

The students replied that they do not have classrooms and that the march was a forced action due to its inefficiency and lack of response and they insisted on the lack of conditions to study.

“I am a new student and out of six subjects we only take two and without online and even if you say that they are not improvised, would you like to be treated by a doctor like that”, raised a student.

During the meeting, students and teachers reproached him for scolding or blaming them

“We came to the media because you didn’t do your job,” a teacher told him. “His past glories were yesterday, today we need solutions,” she added.

Regarding the lack of a school, Sosa affirmed that there is a pledge to donate a building in high milpabut that the communal owners must endorse it, and that the original headquarters proposed in Colonia Doctores is still in process.

“We do not agree to submit to public or private charity to have donations,” he had also responded to the students who proposed to complete the purchase proposal for a building valued at 100 million

Regarding the lack of teachers that prevent taking all the subjects, the director of the University Network only said that the semesters will not be closed incomplete, so the students will have to wait until they take all the subjects.

“A cycle is not closed if it is not complete. We are not going to fall into simulations,” he said.

Sosa arrived 20 minutes late for the meeting scheduled for 12 noon, covered her face so as not to be photographed even though the photographer identified himself, and refused to answer about the same situation they are suffering. In other venues, such as Cuauhtémoc, in La Ciudadela de México, Ticul, Yucatán, or Juan R. Escudero, Guerrero.

