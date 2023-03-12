The comments of El Rubius and Juan Granizo, who spoke about the low quality of content on Twitch and the decline of what can be seen on this video service, have caused a stir.

TikToker takes 3-second clips of 8-hour broadcasts and puts dramatic music in the background to have more impact, and people and other streamers react and give their opinions without seeing anything else 😎😎😎 This is exactly what I was referring to. clownparty https://t.co/izczDwLnlZ – elrubius (@Rubiu5) March 10, 2023

His precise words appeared in a video on TikTok, which didn’t take long to trickle down to Twitter. This has generated a wave of criticism against both, to the point of accusing them of being responsible for precisely what they are criticizing.

There was no shortage of those who began to say that it was best to support the smallest streamers. In short, the negative comments did not take long to appear. In view of the above, El Rubius decided to make some statements.

The first thing he said was ‘TikToker takes 3-second clips of 8-hour broadcasts and puts dramatic music in the background to have more impact, and people and other streamers react and give their opinions without seeing anything else’.

To the above, he added ‘this is exactly what I was referring to. clownparty [Fiesta de Payasos]’. So it’s implying that it’s taken out of context and doesn’t really reflect what he and Juan Granizo think about quality on Twitch.

What El Rubius said in the video was ‘what is Twitch becoming? In reactions Andrés, salseo Gustavo. Where was that beautiful time? Where we all played and enjoyed’. It is later that Ibai Llanos spoke.

At least they don’t make you tremendously zoom in on your double chin for free, it’s bothered me all week 😔✊ – elrubius (@Rubiu5) March 10, 2023

What did Ibai say about El Rubius’ comments about quality on Twitch?

This popular streamer is the one who appears at the beginning of the video clip about the quality of the content on Twitch. According to Ibai ‘at least you’re not the first one that I’m in the thumbnail pu** junior of the coj**** screwed me over on Friday’.

It is to this comment that El Rubius replied “At least they don’t make you tremendously zoom in on your double chin for free, it’s bothered me all week”. As always, something that matters a lot is the context of everything.

There is no shortage of those who say that making statements as is and not knowing the circumstances in which they appeared do not allow us to appreciate the full picture.

As expected after these comments by Ibai and El Rubius, who have millions of followers, it is difficult for them to go unnoticed.

So the discussion on social networks, especially on Twitter, still continues to give a lot to talk about and we will have to see the reactions they provoke over time.

