A few months ago, the Mexican actress Martha Higaredaprotagonist of films such as “Amar te duele” or “No manches Frida”, was target of ridicule and memes. Social Media Users they branded her a “mythomaniac” due to anecdotes that he has shared in several interviews and in his opinion, they are not very credible. It is worth mentioning that a mythomaniac person is constantly telling lies about everything related to his life to get the desired attention.

In an interview with Omar Chaparro, Martha Higareda said she met Canadian actor Ryan Gosling in a restaurant in Los Angeles, California, United States, and who saved her from getting hurt in an accident. According to her story, she was preparing to accompany a friend to the bathroom and her sweater got stuck in the chair, made her wobble and when she was about to fall to the ground, someone stopped her with her hands. When she turned around, it was Ryan, who asked her if she was okay.

Martha Higareda39 years old and originally from Villahermosa, Tabasco, never said she was a friend of ryan goslingonly that she met him by chance, however, several social network users attacked her for inventing to be her friend.

Recently, it was carried out in Toreo Parque Central in Mexico City, the premiere of “Barbie”movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. During the pink carpet, a reporter from “Come Joy”a morning show on TV Azteca, took advantage of the short time he had in front of the actor and asked him if he knew Martha Higaredareviving that controversy on social networks.

This is how Ryan Gosling reacts when asked if he knows Martha Higareda

“Many Mexicans ask themselves this question: do you know Martha Higareda?” the reporter said. “Excuse her?” Ryan Gosling said in confusion. “Do you know the actress Martha Higareda?” At this, the actor replied: “who is she? No, I’m sorry.”

Social Media Users criticized the “Venga la alegría” program for wanting to ridicule Martha Higareda before Ryan Gosling. “She never said that he knew her, she said about the incident she had in a restaurant, but she never talked about knowing each other”, “the enemy of a Mexican is another Mexican, what a desire to make her look bad”, “I can’t to believe that they have asked him that”, “that you dare ask that only to later make fun of her, in the end the reporter was more of a clown asking that” and more.

