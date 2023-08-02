Disapproved and described as grotesque. The parody of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ that premiered ‘JB on ATV’ It has generated criticism from viewers. In the recent edition of the program, netizens expressed their rejection of some scenes from the sketch. Many people were not happy with the jokes and double meanings on a Saturday schedule. As recalled, this sequence brings together four “figures” who perform challenges in a competition similar to that of the Latina culinary reality show.

What happened in the recent edition of ‘El gran chifa’?

In the last sketch broadcast on Saturday, July 29, Deysi Araujo, Guaracha Dove, ‘La Mackyna’ and Pepino, who was invited to reinforce one of the participants. The contestants prepared bread and butter and peeled papaya as main challenges.

Gabriela Serpa, who played ‘Nelly Chibolonelli’, put a piece of cucumber in her mouth. For his part, Alfredo Benavides began to lick a papaya in front of the cameras. This generated the indignation of the users, who expressed their rejection of the scenes on social networks.

What did users write about the parody of ‘The great chef: celebrities’?

On social networks, hundreds of Internet users questioned the content of the sequence ‘The great chifa’ by Jorge Benavides. In addition, they criticized the jokes they made in double meaning. “Terrible, the program gets worse every week. They disguise this sketch full of morbid humor,” said a user on Instagram.

“They go a bit too far with humor in a double meaning, which to a certain extent stops being funny” and “I didn’t like it, in bad taste. Do not repeat it, please” are other comments on social networks.

Users criticize the parody of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ by ‘JB on ATV’. Photo: capture/Instagram

