Fresh out of the oven is episode # 64 ‘Warhammer Titan‘in which once and for all the war between Marley and Paradis, with the first animated appearance of this new Titan, as well as the return of my house and Levi ackerman next to all Legion of Recognition.

This is perhaps one of the most anticipated animated moments by fans, but apparently some of them can’t get over the fact that Studio MAPPA I am using resources CGI, especially for Titans.

That said, the situation of chapter # 63 was repeated in which certain individuals filled the mentions of both MAPPA as from the director Teruyuki Omine with complaints about the bad adaptation they are doing.

As well as comparisons between the previous work of WIT Studio and the current animation for Shingeki no Kyojin, in addition to feeling ‘cheated’ by how some characters looked in the promotional trailer for this last season, and how they were seen in this chapter.

Complaints about MAPPA and Shingeki no Kyojin in CGI

As of this writing, it appears that Omine he deactivated his account, probably due to the amount of mentions that came to him, and that is that the least that these ‘fans’ could do is inform themselves and know that not all chapters are directed by the same person.

In this case, Omine was not in charge of episode 6 for Attack on Titan Final Season:

Here’s a person complaining about the CGI, to which Omine clarified that he was not involved in this episode.

The situation of the previous weekend was repeated, and here we present again the opinion of some users, many of them responding to the account of MAPPA in Twitter:

What we wanted / What Mappa gave us

Sorry but I hated the CGI Titans, I love Mappa’s design but the CGI Titans destroyed the show… literally.

Thank you Mappa for your completely garbage animation, I just hope you abandon AoT S4 because everything went downhill since you decided to put CGI in everything, and if you don’t have time stop focusing on Jujutsu Kaisen too much, because the Attack on Titan chapters only they are getting worse.

On the other hand, there are also quite a few comments about satisfied fans who consider that Japan is still in a pandemic and quarantine situation:

What did you think of this new chapter? Do you like the animation of Shingeki no Kyojin by Studio MAPPA?




