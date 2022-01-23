United States.- Some conservatives in the United States are criticizing policies that allow doctors consider race as a risk factor when assigning the cases of Covid-19 treatments, saying that the protocols they discriminate against whites.

The wave of infections caused by the omicron variant and treatment shortages have focused attention on such policies.

Medical experts say objecting could be misleading. Health authorities have long said there is a strong case to be made race as one of many risk factors in treatment decisions. And there is no evidence that race alone is being used to decide who gets medicine.

Read more: The average number of covid cases in Brazil is a record for the fifth day in a row

The issue came to light last week after Fox News host Tucker Carlson, former President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio criticized the policies.

In recent days, conservative law firms have pressured a health care system based in Missouri, Minnesota and Utah to abandon its protocols and sued New York state over discharge guidelines or scoring systems that include race as a risk factor.

JP Leider, of the University of Minnesota’s Division of Health Policy and Management, who helped develop that state’s protect criteria, noted that prioritization has been going on for some time because there aren’t necessary treatments for everyone.

“We have extremely conclusive evidence that (minorities) in U.S they are having worse Covid outcomes compared to whites… Sometimes it is acceptable to consider things like race and ethnicity when making decisions about when to allocate resources to a societal level.”

Since she began the pandemichealth care systems and states have searched for the best way to distribute treatments.

Considerable evidence suggests that the coronavirus it affects certain racial and ethnic groups more than whites. Research shows that people of color are at higher risk for severe illness, more likely to be hospitalized and die of Covid-19 at younger ages.

Read more: Protests increase in Europe over anti-Covid-19 measures; police repel demonstration with water

The data also shows that minorities have gone without treatment. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published an analysis of 41 health care systems that found that black, Asian, and Hispanic patients are less likely than whites to receive outpatient treatment with tested.