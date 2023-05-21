After the intense rumors about the Romance between Karely Ruiz and Santa Fe Klanthe celebrities came out to declare that they would not put a label on their relationship, and if they did not work out, they would end up being good friends.

In fact, the interpreter of ‘Here I am‘ and the model of Only Fans they turned on the alarms of their followers after they were very distant in networks social, arousing speculation of a separation.

Apparently, the content creator would have confirmed through a video in TikTok that he no longer has anything with Maya Nazor’s ex.

In the clip, the woman born in Monterrey stated that she was single woman and being in love only with life, while dancing in a pretty pink dress, something that caused a stir among users and for this reason ended up being highly criticized.

And it is that Internet users assure that the influencer only took advantage of fame of the rapper and thus appear in one of his music videos.

“Do you want to know if I have a boyfriend? I don’t have a boyfriend. I’m happy and single,” is heard in the video, giving herself the task of responding to certain comments where she assures that she only maintains a friendship with the 23-year-old singer.

“She falls in love with money and fame”, “obviously she is happy with so many men donating money to you every month, anyone is happy!”, “I am your girlfriend bb”, “The Santa Fe… wow”, “Everything was a story then”, “And Santa Fe where you left him were just friends”, “In love with life (money)”, are among the most prominent comments in the post.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp