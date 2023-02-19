A great controversy has arisen due to the decision of Ibai Llanos, the popular Spanish streamer, to select three content generators for KOI, his esports organization that he manages alongside soccer player Gerard Piqué.

In general, the streamers that participate in KOI are the result of a long and careful selection process. The fact is that on this occasion Llanos wanted to do things faster and that is why everything did not go well.

What happens is that one of the chosen ones, ajromantto, in the past responded badly to other content generators. Among them are Juan Guarnizo, VIRUZZ and Staryuuki.

Likewise, he disrespected many women. This was discovered by several netizens, who presented the evidence in the form of screenshots. So Ibai Llanos had to go out and clarify what happened to his esports initiative.

According to Llanos ‘the selection process has been a disaster, there is no more’and that is why none of the chosen streamers will be in KOI.

In a broadcast he explained ‘I thought of some other idea. For example, take out 10 content creators and vote on which two should enter’.

To the above, he added ‘I also decided to take out another 15 and you would vote on which three would enter. Really, I’ve thought a lot about how to solve all this mess’.

It’s not fair that one person’s mistake spreads to the rest of us and they deny me the opportunity that I had obtained for myself. And I say it from the heart, with anger and sadness, it is not fair. Not for me, not for anyone. This has finished turning me off. — isabela (@isawelaa) January 9, 2023

Ibai Llanos’s decision generated another controversy. In this case, one of the three streamers he chose, Isabela (@isawelaa). She took advantage of her Twitter account to talk about what happened.

first commented ‘I’m not into KOI. It is a decision that they have communicated to me today’. Later, he supplemented the above with ‘I am overwhelmed by emotions of sadness and anger but above all disappointment. Disappointment towards me, towards my environment and towards you’.

Isabela made it clear that what happened is not fair. she went on with ‘it’s not fair that one person’s mistake spreads to the rest of us and they deny me the opportunity that I had obtained for myself’.

That is in relation to what ajromantto did, and then he highlighted ‘and I say it from the bottom of my heart, with anger and sadness, it’s not fair. Not for me, not for anyone’. Ibai Llanos made a decision regarding his esports organization, but it had its consequences.

