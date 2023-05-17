Dani Alves’ defense has requested that he be released provisionally, arguing that it is “unthinkable” that he try to flee, given that She has a “life project” in Barcelona and has already sent her children to school in a center of the city.

The soccer player’s lawyers, Cristóbal Martell and Arnau Xumetra, have filed an appeal at the Barcelona Court, against the decision of the investigating judge to keep him in pretrial detention, which he entered on January 20 accused of raping a young woman in the bathroom of a private room at the Sutton nightclub in the Catalan capital.

The footballer asked to be released on April 20 after appearing at his own request before the magistrate to give his fourth version of what happened at the Sutton nightclub, in which he insisted that he had consensual sex with the complainant.

The lawyers for the Brazilian international maintain in their appeal that the flight risk is “non-existent” since the evidence in the case provides a “solid perspective and muscle” for the defense.

“Dani Alves can and wants to defend himself and will not evade the process,” the letter clinches. In addition, for the lawyers, “the escape adventure” of the footballer is unthinkable because the flight would mean “an unbearable burden for the subject and an unnecessary disrespect for himself and for the family and children” that Alves “does not want to provoke”.

In order to avert the risk of escape, Alves’ lawyers point out that he has a “life project” in Barcelona, ​​where He has always wanted his children to receive a university education, which is why he has registered them in Spain, where his eldest son will study the last year of high school.

The appeal also refutes the arguments of the private prosecution, which argues that Alves’ flight risk has increased after his wife, the model Joana Sanz, announced last month through social networks her intention to separate from him after eight years of marriage.

With this objective, the lawyers have provided the Barcelona Court with a screenshot of the footballer’s judicial files, in which he does not appear No divorce petition filed by his wife.

