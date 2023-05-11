Mexico.-The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny He is now criticized for the attitude he took towards a fan who asked him to sign his tattoo and does not receive the best comments on social networks.

The fan wanted to show Bad Bunny the design on her body that was made in her honor, because she admires him, but the “Bad Rabbit” He didn’t react as she would have liked.

The event occurred on a New York street while the famous singer was walking accompanied by part of his work and security team, then the young woman yelled at him to turn to see her and show her her tattoo.

A video circulates on TikTok that shows the exact moment when she tells him: “Benito, I have your face tattooed!”, and at the insistence, Bad Bunny turns and smiles at him.

Unfortunately Bad Bunny did not stop, as he continues on his way and the young woman would surely have loved to show him her tattoo up close and hug him, but it could not be possible.

After the fact, Bad Bunny receives flattering comments for his fan’s smile, but in others, users refer to his lack of humility towards the fan.

“That is why we should not idealize our favorite artists”, “How lucky you are, you didn’t throw your cell phone away” or “the worst decision you could have made”, are some messages.

Other fans allude to the day Bad Bunny threw another fan’s cell phone into the sea after she got too close to him, which the singer considered disrespectful to him.

