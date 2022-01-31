Mexico.- The president AMLO received strong criticism for defending the luxurious life of his son José Ramón López Beltrán in Houston, Texas.

After AMLO came out in defense of his son in La Mañanera on January 31, 2022, opposition journalists, such as Carlos Loret de Mola, Denise Dresser, Brozo and Pascal Beltrán del Río, responded with criticism to the controversy.

Loret de Mola, who presented in his Latinus program the report that revealed the ostentatious life of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s son, responded after being singled out by the president for being linked to montages of media cases in Mexico.

“Well, again the president López Obrador insulted and slandered me, but HE DID NOT DENY A SINGLE WORD of the report on his son’s mansions and luxuries,” Loret wrote on his official Twitter account, again sharing the report that sparked the controversy.

For her part, the journalist Denise Dresser called AMLO’s reaction hypocritical before the life of luxury of his son and his daughter-in-law Carolyn Adams, whose properties have a value of more than 20 million pesos.

Through an opinion column published in the Reforma newspaper, which she shared on her Twitter account, Denise Dresser recalled how López Obrdor criticized the controversial White House of PRI member Enrique Peña Nieto and Angélica Rivera.

He also criticized the president for condemning the “aspirationism” of others while justifying his own, recalling AMLO’s attacks on the Mexican middle class for being “aspirational.”

“Hypocrisy of criticizing the White House but not the House of Houston

Hypocrisy of denouncing Peña Nieto/Angélica Rivera conflicts of interest but ignoring them within the 4T

Hypocrisy of condemning the aspirations of others, but justifying it for one’s own

Hypocrisy of stigmatizing aspiration to a better life, but defending it when it comes to your family or close friends of the government

Hypocrisy that corruption within the 4T is “contribution”“The journalist listed after the controversy over AMLO’s son.

The controversy erupted after revealing the luxurious life of AMLO’s son in Houston, Texas. Photo: Capture of Latinus

For his part, the clown brozo, who was also alluded to by the president of Mexico in La Mañanera, replied that he received his “message” and will answer it next Friday on his “TeneBrozo” program on Latinus.

“Message received @lopezobrador_ I will gladly answer you on Friday by #TeneBrozo“Brozo replied to AMLO.

The comedian’s statement came after the president assured that Brozo “wasn’t like that” before, because he had “preparation” and was even “more intelligent than Loret de Mola.”

López Obrador recalled that Brozo was “kind enough” to notify him about the video scandals of René Bejarano, his former private secretary, a day before the controversy broke out.

“They are prepared people (Brozo), more intelligent than Loret de Mola. Loret de Mola, I already said it, is a hitter, a mercenary, without ideals, without principles, but Brozo had preparation,” said AMLO.

The criticism for AMLO’s defense of the luxurious life of José Ramón López Beltrán did not stop there, since the journalist Pascal Beltran del Rio, editorial director of Excelsior, also reacted by criticizing the contradiction.

“I think the prevailing logic is already clear: money is not bad in itself but that your rivals have it“, declared the communicator on his Twitter account.

AMLO defends his son

Regarding the controversy, President López Obrador explained that his son’s wife, Carolyn Adams, “has money”, assuring that there is no influence in his government nor are contracts given to relatives, given the alleged link between the federal government and companies. daughter-in-law’s family oil companies.

“In the matter of marriage, it is difficult to get into it, they got married and apparently the lady has money, but it has nothing to do with the government, nor a contract, nor a recommendation. We are not the same,” AMLO pointed out before the questioning about the lack of austerity.