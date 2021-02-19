Jewelry and technology have joined forces and this year 2021 the new ones will reach the market Nova H1, the first earrings that work like wireless headphones, albeit with the appearance of traditional pearl earrings.

The Nova H1 have a design with seven grams of weight, identical to that of traditional earrings and are located on the earlobe, from where they project the sound in a directional way towards the ear canal and prevent noise from leaking into the environment.

These ear studs emit sound directly from the pearls, which incorporate two tiny camouflaged speakers inside to listen to music, as well as four microphones to also make calls and make voice commands to digital assistants.

Nova H1 ear earrings. NOVA RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY

They will also be real pearls and are located on an earring with a body made of silver or gilt silver, according to their manufacturer in their project on Kickstarter, from where it is possible to reserve them for a price of 295 euros or 358 dollars -with 40% – with approximate delivery in September.

Its technical characteristics are completed by the wireless standard Bluetooth 5, Interchangeable battery with autonomy of three hours and a charging case -that extends it to 20 hours-, IPX4 protection against water and dust and a hidden power button on the back.

They also have a clip and stud earring version and the device is compatible with both Android mobiles as with iOS system.

The German company Nova has financed the project through a crowdfunding campaign in Kickstarter in which it has raised more than 76,000 euros, above its initial goal, although the campaign will continue until March 18.