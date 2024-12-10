The bullfighter Thomas Campuzano has announced the opening of the registration period for the new bullfighting school that is going to be founded within the facilities of the Salesian school of Triana, a project that he has been working on for some time after having collaborated at the Camas school and assumed the direction of Lucena de Córdoba last year.

Now, with approximately about twenty students who follow him wherever he goes, the Gerena bullfighter has agreed with the management of the educational center, which gives him one of its patios, to give bullfighting lessons, three times a week. It is worth remembering that for months, these students have been practicing bullfighting on the entrance esplanade of the Monastery of the Cartuja.

Two years ago, Tomás Campuzano gave a new revival to the Camas bullfighting school, founded and directed for almost three decades by Fernando Rodríguez ‘El Almendro’, a center from which bullfighters such as Oliva Soto and Esau Fernández and tronio banderilleros like Antonio Chacón (son). After passing through this center, there were many students who continued with Campuzano as a mentor, enrolling during the last year in the Lucena bullfighting school in Córdoba.

Although the institutional headquarters were in the municipality of Cordoba, the matador and his students trained on the esplanade at the entrance to the Monasterio de la Cartuja, where they attracted the attention of curious onlookers and fans, who witnessed their master classes. Now, these lessons will be taught three days a week in one of the courtyards of the Salesianos de Triana school. For registration They have enabled the telephone number 682 924 255.