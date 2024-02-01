One of the most popular models of the Switch is the version Lite. By completely eliminating the possibility of connecting this console to a television, the product became very popular with the public who simply wanted to play sporadically. However, after the launch of the Switch OLED, many thought that a better display was eventually going to be available on this piece of hardware. Considering that this has not happened, A fan has taken on the task of doing it on his own.

Recently, the user known as Taki Udon, shared a series of images where he shows us a Switch Lite with an OLED screen, thus fulfilling the dream of many players. Best of all, this mod is not that expensive, since it has been noted that the entire process costs between $25 and $50 dollars.

Taki Udon didn't stop there, as he also modified this Switch Lite to have an HDMI output, although due to the console's capabilities, The image that reaches the television is 720p, and not 1080p as in the rest of the Switch models.

While it is true that the portability of the Switch Lite is one of the factors that has captivated the public, many more prefer to play on a Switch OLED in its portable mode, since the screen is much better. Now we just have to wait and see if the Switch's successor will also have multiple models available in the future. On related topics, this would be the commercial success of the Switch 2. Likewise, the Switch 2 is expected to sell 10 million units in its first year.

Editor's Note:

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, if you want a Switch, you better buy an OLED. I understand that the Lite is more affordable, but this model does not have a single advantage compared to the most current revision, which has a better battery, has an OLED screen, and can be connected to the television.

Via: Taki Udon