Bangkok. Scientists developed structures similar to the human embryo – without sperm or eggs – a new hope for research on spontaneous abortions and congenital malformations that, however, raises ethical questions.

A group of researchers published their work in the journal Naturedescribing how he proceeded to create an embryo-like structure from human embryonic stem cells.

The scientists classified these works as an “impressive” advance that could allow them to discover the secrets of the first days of pregnancy, when spontaneous abortions are more frequent.

These results continue to drive the debate on clearer ethical standards for the development of human embryonic models in the laboratory.

The group of researchers, led by the Palestinian Jacob Hanna, from the Weizmann Institute of Sciences in Israel, produced models of 14-day-old human embryos, the legal limit for this type of study in many countries since it represents the moment in which organs such as the brain begin to develop.

The scientists said their work differed from previous work on the subject because they used chemically modified cells rather than genetically modified ones, and because their models, with a yolk sac and amniotic cavity, more closely resemble human embryos.

Abortions and malformations

These similarities may make such models more effective for research into miscarriages, genital malformations and infertility, said James Briscoe of the Francis Crick Institute in London.

The structure created “appears to present all the different types of cells that make up the tissues at this early stage of development,” he insisted.

The researchers behind the study and other scientists stress that the structures created should not be considered human embryos. They “closely resemble, but are not identical to” humans, the study stresses, adding that “a robust regulatory framework is needed more than ever.”