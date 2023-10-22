The new Perelman Center for the Performing Arts is the most glamorous civic building to rise in New York in years.

A floating, translucent marble cube, it sits nestled at the foot of One World Trade Center just eight stories high, a Lilliputian among a riot of mega-tall skyscrapers, but impossible to miss. The 12,000 square meter, $500 million project arrives in a New York very different from the one in which it was conceived 20 years ago. By then, the City was completely consumed by grief, its economy in free fall and Ground Zero still a smoking tomb.

After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, attention appropriately focused on the families of the victims, with some of the most vociferous lobbying to have the entire 6.5-hectare site consecrated as a memorial; and officials struggled to reconcile those pleas with the urgent need to restore the economy and the City center.

Authorities touted shiny new office towers as a response to Osama bin Laden, surrounding twin memorial pools. Still, others argued that one answer to terrorism — and what the neighborhood needed — was a place for the arts.

“It was important that something living be created here, right here, at the World Trade Center site,” Catherine McVay Hughes, former president of the area’s Community Board 1, said in 2016.

A generation has already passed. The Perelman opens its doors after the pandemic, when the theater business is losing jobs and it’s unclear how many people will return to offices, much less venture to the World Trade Center for a night of dancing.

Its architect is Joshua Ramus, 54 years old. He refers to the building as a “mystery box,” alluding to the three shape-shifting theaters housed within it. Small, medium and large, they are covered with wooden acoustic panels and can be arranged in more than 60 configurations, in addition to eliminating balconies, moving walls and lowering stages.

This is hidden behind a façade made up of thousands of richly veined marble panels arranged between thin sheets of glass. The veins create patterns in the building. At dusk, when the memorial park empties and office workers return home, the Perelman lights up like a lantern. Its white stone turns amber, giving life to the neighborhood.

Lower Manhattan boomed after 9/11, its population tripling. But the World Trade Center remains an alien zone. The Port Authority forced the construction of a vanity building called Oculus, by Santiago Calatrava, to house a train station and a shopping center. Dreams of an arts center gradually faded. But in 2015, Ramus’s marble cube prevailed in an international design competition organized to revive the project. The following year, Ronald O. Perelman, the cosmetics magnate, donated $75 million to spark the fundraising.

The structural challenge was building the Perelman on four underground floors of infrastructure — a maze of train tracks, ventilation shafts and truck ramps that serve the World Trade Center. Ramus teamed up with Davis Brody Bond, the veteran New York architecture firm, and structural engineer Jay Taylor, senior principal at Magnusson Klemencic Associates. They built a system of belt girders, which support the theaters, and elevated the Perelman on a black granite pedestal, placing an entrance staircase under the south wall of the building.

That staircase deposits visitors into a lobby designed by the Rockwell Group, with a sculpted ceiling of lights tucked into spirals of wooden ribs.

The Perelman’s success will now depend on its program of events to attract visitors to the World Trade Center. But Lower Manhattan could hardly have asked for a more spectacular piece of public architecture.

By: MICHAEL KIMMELMAN