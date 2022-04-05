Madrid. A new membrane technology enables more efficient removal of carbon dioxide from mixed gases, such as emissions from power plants.

“To show its ability, we look at mixtures of carbon dioxide and nitrogen, because mixtures of the former with nitrogen dioxide are particularly relevant in the context of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from power plants,” he notes in a statement Rich Spontak, co-author of the research, published in Science.

“We have shown that we can greatly improve the selectivity of membranes to remove carbon dioxide, while retaining a relatively high permeability to it.

“We also looked at mixtures of carbon dioxide and methane, important to the natural gas industry,” added Spontak, a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering as well as materials science and engineering at North Carolina State University.

“Furthermore, these filtration membranes can be used in any situation where carbon dioxide removal from mixed gases needs to be removed, whether in a biomedical application or cleaning carbon dioxide from the air on a submarine.”

They are an attractive technology because they do not take up much space, can be manufactured in a wide variety of sizes, and are easily replaced. The most commonly used is chemical absorption, which involves bubbling mixed gases through a column containing a liquid amine, which removes carbon dioxide from the gas. However, liquid amines tend to be toxic and corrosive.

“Because we wanted to create a technology that was commercially viable, our technology started with membranes that are already in widespread use,” says Spontak. “Then we engineered the surface of these membranes to improve selectivity. Although this increases the cost, we believe they will still be profitable.”