Washington. Scientists have created models of embryos to help study the mysteries of early human development, the medical problems that occur before birth, and why many pregnancies fail.

These models are made from stem cells, not eggs or sperm, so they cannot become babies.

“They’re complete enough to give you an idea of ​​what might be going on in the embryo during pregnancy, but not complete enough that you can use them for reproduction,” said Insoo Hyun, an ethicist and director of science at the life in the Boston Museum of Science. “It just won’t work.”

The use of models also avoids the controversy of using real embryos in research, he added.

Several groups participate in the work. Teams with researchers from the United States and England shared their analysis in two studies published Tuesday in the journal Nature. Other scientists in Israel and China published results of their research earlier this month that have yet to be peer-reviewed.

While earlier models mimicked pre-embryos, Hyun explained that recent ones model an embryo after implanting it in the uterus. Those of real humans can be extremely difficult to see at that stage because they bury themselves in that organ. The models from each team vary in the techniques used and how complete they are, she pointed out, with some reflecting not only the embryo, but also the beginnings of the placenta and yolk sac.

For these models, scientists use a type of stem cell that is capable of becoming many different types of cells or tissues in the body. They can be from embryos or reprogrammed from adult tissues.

The authors of an article Nature described models that resemble human embryos nine to 14 days after fertilization.

“If we can experimentally model this period, we can begin to ask questions about how human development occurs at those very early stages that are normally hidden inside the mother’s body,” said author Berna Sozen, who studies stem cell biology. development at Yale University.

Scientists will also be able to study embryonic failure, developmental disorders and pregnancy loss, Sozen said.

In the other article Nature, Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, an expert in stem cell biology at the California Institute of Technology and the University of Cambridge in England, and her colleagues noted that their model reflects development up to 14 days after fertilization. It contains embryonic and other tissues that can produce structures that surround the embryo, such as the placenta and the yolk sac.

Jacob Hanna of the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, author of a paper yet to be reviewed, said in an email that his group’s model also reflects the development of the human embryo up to day 14 after fertilization. He added that the structures include all the membranes of the embryo, as well as those outside of it.

Both Hanna and Zernicka-Goetz previously helped create mouse embryo models.

Later, Zernicka-Goetz argued that human embryo models could be used to explore the effects of the environment and chemicals on early development, including to generate tissues used in new medical treatments.

Sozen also plans to test drugs on embryo models and expose them to germs, experiments that cannot be done on pregnant women.

The International Society for Stem Cell Research guidelines state that scientists may not place any human embryo model in a human or non-human womb. For decades, the society had a “14-day rule” guiding researchers on how long real embryos can be cultured in the lab, which the group recommended relaxing under limited circumstances in 2021. But because the models aren’t embryos , are not subject to the rule.

The experts highlighted that some people have the wrong idea about these models, believing that they could create pregnancies, but scientific obstacles prevent it. For example, they do not develop a proper placenta. Even in the future, there are ways to protect yourself against bad guys who might try to create pregnancies from embryo models, said Hyun, who is also a fellow at Harvard Medical School’s Center for Bioethics.