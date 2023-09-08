In its first week, a fertilized human egg develops into a hollow ball of 200 cells and implants itself in the lining of the uterus. Over the next three weeks, it divides into the tissues of a human body.

And those crucial weeks largely remain a mystery.

Some biologists are now trying to learn more by creating models of human embryos in the laboratory. They are coaxing stem cells to organize themselves into groups with some of the characteristics of real embryos.

Last month, a team at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, as well as groups in Britain, the US and China, published reports on these experiments. The studies have not yet been published in scientific journals.

Ethicists have long warned that embryo models would complicate regulation of this research. But the scientists stressed that they had not created real embryos and that their stem cell pools could never give rise to a human being. Rather, the scientists hope the models will lead to new treatments for infertility and disease.

“We do it to save lives, not create lives,” said Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, a developmental biologist at the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology, who led one of the new studies.

For decades, the only human embryos that developmental biologists could study were specimens collected from abortions. As a result, scientists continued to have deep questions about the beginning of human development. 30 percent of pregnancies miscarry in the first week and another 30 percent miscarry during implantation. Researchers have been unable to explain why.

By the time an embryo implants in the uterus, its cells have begun to diverge into different types. One will produce the cells of the body. The others will produce tissues that surround the embryo during development, such as the placenta. These types of cells send molecular signals to each other, essential for their development.

Researchers have coaxed stem cells to mimic some of these cell types and then mixed them up. The cells spontaneously organized into groups. The cells destined to become the embryo crowded to the center, while the other types migrated out.

In their experiment, Mo Ebrahimkhani, a developmental biologist at the University of Pittsburgh, and his team looked at the formation of a yolk sac and even blood cell progenitors.

If scientists can create reliable models of embryos, they will be able to test possible causes of miscarriages. The models could also lead to a new form of stem cell treatment for diseases such as cancer.

By: CARL ZIMMER