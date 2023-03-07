Tokyo. The author of a sci-fi manga about to be released in Japan admits that he has “absolutely zero” talent for drawing, so he used artificial intelligence (AI) to create his dystopian saga.

The apparatuses and creatures of Cyberpunk: Peach John they were intricately crafted by Midjourney, an AI tool that turns the art world on its head, along with the likes of Stable Diffusion and DALL-E 2.

It is the first Japanese manga drawn entirely by the technology, and it raised questions about the threat it could pose to jobs and copyrights in Japan’s multibillion-dollar comic book industry.

Rootport, the author’s pen name, took just six weeks to complete the 100-plus-page manga, when a cartoonist would have done it in a year.

“It was a fun process, it reminded me of playing the lottery,” the 37-year-old creator told Afp.

Rootport, who has written manga plot lines, entered text combinations such as “pink hair,” “Asian boy,” and “stadium jacket” to generate images of the comic book hero in about a minute.

Subsequently, he organized the best images in a comic format to create the book, which already generated interest on social networks before its launch, by the Shinchosha publishing house.

Unlike traditional black and white manga, his is in color, although the faces of the same character sometimes present very different shapes.

Still, the AI ​​generators have “opened the way for untalented people to enter” the manga industry, as long as they have good stories to tell, the author said.

Rootport said he was fulfilled when his written instructions, which he calls “spells,” created an image that resonated with what he had envisioned.

“Will it be the same satisfaction you feel when you have drawn something by hand? Probably not,” she admitted.

Midjourney was created in the United States and achieved worldwide popularity after being released last year.

Like other AI image generators, his fantastic, absurd and sometimes terrifying inventions can be very complex, prompting introspection among artists.

The tools have also faced legal difficulties. The London startup responsible for Stable Diffusion has been sued for allegedly making its software with large amounts of copyrighted material from the Internet without obtaining permission.

Some Japanese lawmakers have raised concerns about artists’ rights, though experts say copyright infringement is unlikely if the AI ​​art involves little human creativity.

Others warn that the technology could take jobs away from young manga artists, who painstakingly paint background images for each scene.

When Netflix released a Japanese animated short with AI-generated backgrounds in January, it was criticized online for not hiring human cartoonists.

Satoshi Kurihara, a professor at Keio University, published an AI-supported comic in the style of the late manga pioneer Osamu Tezuka in 2020.

In that project there were human cartoonists for almost everything, but since then AI art has proliferated and is “destined” to influence the manga industry in the future, he added.

Some artists welcome the possibilities offered by technology. “I really don’t see her as a threat, rather I think she can be a great partner,” said Madoka Kobayashi, an artist with more than 30 years of career.

AI “can help me visualize what I have in mind and suggest initial ideas that I challenge myself to improve,” he explained to AFP.

The author, who also trains manga artists at a Tokyo academy, argues that manga is not only based on aesthetics, but also on clever plots.

In that field, “I am confident that humans still dominate.”

She avoids directly copying computer generated images from others because “I don’t know whose work it’s based on.”

At the Tokyo Design Academy, Kobayashi uses figurines to enhance students’ pencil drawings, including details ranging from muscles to folds in clothing and whorls of hair.

“The AI ​​art is great (…) but I find the human art more appealing because it’s ‘messy,’” said 18-year-old student Ginjiro Uchida.