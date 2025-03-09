At present, it is easy to share images and audios online, but can you imagine that we can do the same with flavors and aromas? And we really want that, virtual flavors? Before requesting our opinion, science, as always, has been advanced, because there is already an electronic device that allows you to enrich a virtual reality experience with food and drink flavors. It even has a name: ‘e-taste’.

Created by researchers from Ohio State University, E-TASTE uses a combination of wireless chemical sensors and dispensers to facilitate remote perception of taste. These sensors are tuned to recognize molecules such as glucose and glutamate, chemical substances that represent the five basic flavors: sweet, acid, bitter, salty and something called Umami (have you tried a meat broth without salt? Something like that is Umami). The flavors are captured through an electrical signal, and that data is transmitted wirelessly to a remote device. Did your mouth be made water?

“The chemical dimension in the current scope of virtual and augmented reality is relatively little represented, especially when we talk about smell and taste,” Jinghua Li, co -author of the study and attached professor of science and material engineering at the State University of Ohio, said in a statement. “It is a vacuum that needs to be filled and we have developed it with this next -generation system.”

The system uses an actuator with two parts: an interface for the mouth, something like an electronic tongue, and a small electromagnetic pump. This pump connects to a liquid channel of chemical substances that vibrates when an electric charge passes through it, pushing the solution through a special gel layer towards the user’s mouth.

The subject may also adjust the intensity of the taste, which depends on the time that the solution interacts with the gel layer. “Based on digital instruction, you can also choose between freeing one or more different flavors simultaneously so that they can form different sensations,” LI said about the results published in the academic magazine Science Advances.

Among the tests that were performed, the long-range capacity of E-taste was demonstrated, being able to carry out a remote tasting from Ohio to California. In another experiment, ten volunteers tried to identify five food options using e-taste, whether lemonade, cake, fried egg, fish or coffee. The device analyzed the taste profiles of these foods and could copy them with some success (a 70%precision rate), using its mixture of chemicals introduced through the gel.

How does it have no sauce?

When will this product go for sale? The team responsible for the study indicates that there are still numerous obstacles to overcome before making a market launch; Among these, is the challenge that poses direct stimulation of the language electronically or with heat, which only allows, for now, to evoke a few flavors. For example, researchers have not yet managed to replicate the spicy and the greasy (disqualifying, for now, to Mexican cuisine).

“Taste and smell are closely related to human emotions and memory,” said Li. “That is why our sensor has to learn to capture, control and store all that information.” Not for nothing, the disgust is more associated with these two senses than with the view or ear. Taste, above all, is complex and very subjective.

However, practical purposes for a device like this are easy to imagine. “Possible applications include immersive games, online purchases, distance education, weight control, sensory tests, physical rehabilitation and others,” the researchers wrote. “This will help people connect in virtual spaces in forms never seen before,” said Li.

Beyond the opportunities presented by virtual flavors, the findings of this research could provide other researchers with a deeper understanding of how the brain processes the sensory signals of the mouth.