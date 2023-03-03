Both Izuku and Harry attend a school where the students are gifted with superhuman abilities. But surely the coincidences do not end there. The truth is that both sagas have a large niche of fans who, in addition to fantasizing, come to create fanfics, cosplays, communities and art that is always pleasant to discover.

Have you ever wondered what would happen if Midoriya Izuku’s super power was magic? And so instead of going to UA she would end up attending Hogwarts. This doubt also assailed one of the artists behind My Hero Academia who shared through his social networks a drawing of Deku in the magical world of Harry Potter.

The image shows Midoriya in the role of Harry Potter, however, the more you look at the drawing, the more hilarious details you will discover, Ochaco is the one who is levitating the donut, in the background we can find Aizawa as Professor Snape hitting Bakugo with a book while Sero and Kaminari look on. Other characters that can be seen are Toga and Jin further in the background. And, if they pay attention, they will even find Mirio as one of the ghosts that haunt the castle.

Noguchi-san, who you can find on Twitter as @nstimeis the author of this piece, he has been working on My Hero Academia and is famous for generating art under the concept “what if…?” This week, the decision is evident just by taking a look at his tweet.

Not bad, I think these two universes match very well, but it's not the only thing we have right now.