Madrid. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (Umass) Amherst designed a biofilm that collects energy from evaporation, specifically sweat, and converts it into electricity.

This biofilm –a patch that adheres to the skin–, announced in Nature Communications, it has the potential to revolutionize the world of wearable electronics, powering everything from medical sensors to personal electronic devices.

“It’s a very exciting technology,” said Xiaomeng Liu, a graduate student in electrical and computer engineering at the Umass Amherst College of Engineering and lead author of the paper. “It is real green energy and, unlike other sources called that way, its production is totally green.”

This is because biofilm, a thin sheet of bacterial cells about the thickness of a sheet of paper, is naturally produced by a modified version of the bacteria Geobacter sulfurreducens, which is known to produce electricity and has been used in “microbial batteries” to power electrical devices. But those batteries require the microorganism to take care of itself and feed on a constant diet. In contrast, this new biofilm, which can provide as much, if not more, power than a similarly sized battery, runs continuously because it’s dead and doesn’t need to be powered.

“It’s much more efficient,” Derek Lovley, distinguished professor of microbiology at Umass Amherst and one of the paper’s lead authors, said in a statement. “We simplify the electricity generation process by reducing the amount of processing required. We sustainably grow the cells in a biofilm and then use them, which reduces energy inputs, simplifies everything and broadens the potential applications.” The secret behind it is that it generates energy from the moisture in the skin.

“It’s a huge untapped source of energy,” said Jun Yao, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Umass, and the paper’s other lead author. Since the surface of our skin is constantly moistened with sweat, the biofilm can “plug in.”