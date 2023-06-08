Delft. For those who have sought to live in the most sustainable way possible, the most congruent thing is to die in the same way.

An intrepid Dutch inventor is making biodegradable coffins for such people. He is putting mycelium – the root structure of mushrooms – and hemp fiber into a special mold. Within a week, the mixture hardens to form what could basically be compared to some kind of Egyptian sarcophagus, but without painting.

Traditional wooden coffins come from trees that can take decades to grow and years to decompose in the ground. According to its promoters, the new ones biodegrade and deliver the remains to nature in just a month and a half.

In the 21st century, the individual spirit may have moved beyond the restrictions of yesteryear, but funerals are often still constrained by tradition, which may not live up to the vision of the deceased or their loved ones.

“We all have different cultures and ways of wanting to be buried, but I think many of us, a large percentage, would want it differently. And for 50 or 100 years it has continued to be done in the same way”, explained Shawn Harris, an American who decided to invest in the company that manufactures the coffins: Loop Biotech.

At a time when more and more people embrace climate awareness and focus on caring for nature, Loop Biotech claims to have the answer for those who want to complete the circle of life, as close as they always believed.

Bob Hendrikx, 29, is the founder of Loop Biotech. During a recent presentation, in which he wore a T-shirt with the legend “I am compost”, he pointed out that he had done a lot of research on nature, “especially on fungi, and I found out that they are the biggest recyclers on the planet. So I thought, ‘why can’t we be part of the cycle of life?’ So I decided to create a coffin based on mushrooms”. To complete the presentation in funeral ceremonies, moss can be placed inside, as a mattress for the corpse.

For those who prefer cremation, his company also offers an urn made of the same material, from which a tree seedling protrudes. The urn can be buried and, when it disintegrates, allows the ashes to help bring the new tree to life.

“So instead of ‘we die, we end up in the ground and that’s it,’ now there’s a new story: we can enrich the afterlife and continue to thrive, now as a new plant or tree,” Hendrikx added in a statement. interview “It brings a new narrative in which we can be part of something bigger than ourselves”.

One of these coffins costs about $1,600 and an urn costs $212.