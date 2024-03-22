Advances in genetic therapies are marking a milestone with the development of Human Artificial Chromosomes (HAC), capable of functioning inside human cells. This discovery could revolutionize treatments for diseases such as cancer and open new doors in DNA research.

A team of researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania has made significant progress in this field, overcoming a common obstacle. Their study, published in Science, details an effective technique for manufacturing human artificial chromosomes from single, long constructs of engineered DNA.

The previous methods to produce human artificial chromosomes They were limited by DNA's tendency to join together in unpredictably long strings. This hindered precision and speed in its preparation, which slowed progress in DNA research and its therapeutic application.

The Penn Medicine team devised a technique that allows HAC to be made more quickly and accurately, avoiding multimerization problems. This technique promises to accelerate the DNA research and could lead to more effective cell therapies against diseases such as cancer.

HACs offer safer and more durable platforms for expressing therapeutic genes, compared to virus-based systems that can trigger immune reactions. Additionally, they allow the expression of large sets of genes, which could drive the construction of complex protein machines.

The approach used in this study could be applied to manufacture artificial chromosomes in other higher organisms, including plants for agricultural applications.

This advance in the manufacture of SCC represents a important step in the development of gene therapies and in the understanding of DNA. Over time, it could translate into more effective treatments for complex diseases such as cancer, offering hope for millions of people around the world.

This work was carried out with the participation of the J. Craig Venter Institute, the University of Edinburgh and the Technical University of Darmstadt, and with the support of the National Institutes of Health.