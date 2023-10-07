The excitement for Super Mario Bros. Wonder has grown quite a bit, and that boils down to the fact that Nintendo has launched some advertising spots in order to raise spirits for those who have slight doubts about purchasing a copy of the video game. And now, it is the fans themselves who have created a very interesting commercial that will especially appeal to the nostalgia of the players of yesteryear.

This material is the creation of Youtuber known as LUIZ do Comercial, who often likes to experiment with advertising from other eras, taking leaps from the eighties to the early 2000s. In this case we are in the era NESand the characters are shown with sprites in the style of Super Mario Bros. 2 from the United States, something that the most fans will really like.

What is striking is that the user has not only limited himself to bringing the character models that we already knew, since he has given them the special powers that they will have in the game. Nintendo Switch. Added to that is the elephant transformation, which became the favorite of many as soon as it was shown during the first reveal in the summer live that brought us many surprises.

Here you can see the commercial:

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder the next one is released October 20, 2023.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: The work on this project is noticeable, and we hope that the user continues to create this type of commercials, of course, all of this has to be paid in the form of subscriptions and also likes to the channel’s material.