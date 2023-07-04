“Go blind” or “walk blindly” the Spanish Royal Academy defines them in the dictionary as, among other meanings, acting “without knowledge, without reflection”. Although it is, literally, what 1,051,000 people who have some visual disability live every day, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics. These, of which a third are between 6 and 64 years old, face numerous architectural barriers on a daily basis and, above all, obstacles in large cities.

Curbs, trees, ditches, works, terraces and crossings where some of them are regulated and others are simple zebra crossings. “Imagine crossing any street with your eyes closed, would you dare?” warns Aleksandro Montanha, CEO of Seebot. “Surely, you would need the help of a person to do it, but there are millions of visually impaired people who face this all the time,” he adds.

In recent years, traffic lights have incorporated acoustic signals to assist in the daily routine of blind people. According to data from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), Valencia is the Spanish and European city with the most traffic lights per inhabitant, a total of about 1,000 for each inhabitant. However, at night the sound disappears. “We are not talking only about security, but also about dignity”, adds Montanha.

This Brazilian entrepreneur asked himself this question a few years ago. “In the city there is a lot of noise, a lot of noise and you don’t know where the sound is coming from,” he explains. A problem that was born in a “presentation of software developers for people with some disability,” recalls Montanha. That is where Seebot was born with the premise “traffic lights must take into account not only people and vehicles, but also those who do not have the visual ability to travel safely on the street”.

Although, really, it is not a traffic light to use, since it is a transversal communication platform that “helps to improve the autonomy and independence of people with some visual disability,” warns the Brazilian entrepreneur. With this system, which has been chosen as a finalist in the 2023 Fundación Mapfre Social Innovation Awards, these mobility regulators in cities ‘talk’ to pedestrians through a mobile application “developed specifically for people with disabilities,” he points out. the brazilian businessman

The app, available for Apple and iOS devices, warns the user of the risks at the crossings. “It is the device that processes the images and WiFi signals, through artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT), in order to guide people with visual disabilities,” explains Montanha. “It communicates with sounds, vibrations or by word so they don’t have any security issues,” she warns.

Smart traffic lights continuously monitor intersections using surveillance cameras. Visually impaired pedestrians using the app will be detected within the WiFi range and the system will start using the signals and image processing to get data and combine it, identifying where these pedestrians are and guiding them to cross and move safely.

At the moment, the system is available in Brazil and Argentina, but “deployment is simple, since it is not necessary to change the controller of the traffic lights, it is only necessary to use WiFi points and use security cameras.”