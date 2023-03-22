Today, artificial intelligence is something quite interesting, since there are texts that can already be generated automatically, even certain image editions that can surprise fans. And now, it seems that this technology continues to do its thing, because presumably one of the new episodes of South Park has been written with her.

According to what is shown in the credits of the last chapter known as deep learningthe script was co-written by Trey Parker and ChatGPT, so these could be adjustments that don’t make sense with the AI. However, since the episode is dedicated to generating messages with technology, it could be a mere prank to alert fans.

In this segment of the current season of South Park it is put as a premise that the character of Stan he is not so considerate of his girlfriend Wendy, since he sends him messages without any affection on the phone. This will lead him to use the AI ​​to send romantic texts, something that gets out of control when it becomes fashionable at school.

For now, the broadcast of the chapters is being done in English with Spanish subtitles. However, months later this will change with the arrival of these same with the Latin dubbing that everyone already knows.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It really is not so clear if the script was actually written by ChatGPT or if it is a joke on the part of the creators. But it would not be surprising if in a few years it becomes a reality, and it goes for all the series and programs.