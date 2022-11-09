The founder of Oculus VR created a virtual reality headseat just like Kirito’s from sword art online, on the occasion of celebration because, the first time that the protagonist entered the impressive virtual world, it was on November 6, 2022, a date that, in this real world, was fulfilled just a few days ago.

The tech creator is a huge fan of sword art online, but not only for this did he make the virtual reality headset. He also created it in the form of thanks because the very launch of the story motivated the public to dig deeper into the Oculus Rift, after the anime boom.

This Palmer Luckey said when he showed off the virtual reality headset from sword art online on your blog

“Today is November 6, 2022, the day of the SAO Incident, in which thousands of VRMMORPG players were trapped by a mad scientist inside a death game that could only be escaped by completing it.”

He recalled the premise of SAO, then further pointed out the dangers of the virtual world for players.

“If his hit points dropped to zero, his brain would be bombarded by extraordinarily powerful microwaves, supposedly killing the user. The same thing would happen if someone in the real world tried to tamper with their NerveGear—the head-mounted virtual reality display that transported their minds and souls to Aincrad, the main setting of Sword Art Online.”

After that, Luckey highlighted the affection he has for the saga in all his deliveries: video games, anime, cosplayers. Because of this, To honor the iconic day in a special way, he created a virtual reality headset that kills.

This is how the Sword Art Online headseat that kills works

To talk about this, he first explained the dynamic that the anime characters followed:

“In SAO, the NerveGear contained a microwave emitter that could be overloaded to lethal levels, something that SAO’s creator and NerveGear himself (Akihiko Kayaba) were able to hide from their employees, regulators, and contract manufacturing partners.”

However, he mentioned that he couldn’t find a way to do the same thing without needing a huge team to make such a lethal mechanism work. However, he found another way:

“Instead, I used three of the payload modules—which I often use for a different project—linked them to a narrow-band photosensor, which can detect when the screen flashes red at a specific frequency. This way, the developer can easily detect the game over screen, causing the charges to fire and instantly destroy the user’s brain.”

Obviously, this headseat is not for sale but it is terrifying to imagine the possibility of its existence, it begins to stand as a terrible sci-fi tale in which manipulated technology can kill you faster than you can blink.

What is SAO about?

In the year 2022, a VRMMORPG is released, which allows you to enter Aincrad, the virtual world in which you can control your avatar through the NerveGear —a virtual reality helmet that can stimulate all five senses—. However, later everything begins to get tense, when the creator of the video game reports that users will not be able to leave the platform until they complete the hundred levels but, if they die in the video game, they will also die in the real world.

