Paris and Madrid. The French music platform Deezer yesterday presented a technological tool that will allow it to identify songs that clone the voices of music stars using artificial intelligence (AI).

“Our objective is to eliminate illegal and fraudulent content, increase transparency and develop a new remuneration system through which professional artists are rewarded for the creation of content,” said Jeronimo Folgueira, president of Deezer, quoted in a statement.

“That is why (…) we develop tools to detect content generated with AI,” he added. It will primarily serve to detect songs that use “synthetic voices of existing artists.”

Folgueira explained: “This information will be used to point out to artists, record companies and users the content generated by AI on the platform.”

This new system has the objective of “developing a remuneration model that will make the difference between the different types of musical creation”.

Artificial intelligence has made a lightning entry into the music sector, as in the art world in general.

In mid February the diyei Frenchman David Guetta announced that he had used AI to reproduce a voice similar to that of American rapper Eminem for one of his shows.

He explained to the BBC that he was not going to commercialize that song; his intention was to “open the debate”.

According to Deezer, more than 100,000 songs or musical creations enter the platform every day.

“Artificial intelligence can be used to create incredible new content, and I think that generative AI can offer massive benefits,” said the president of the platform.

“But we need to make sure it’s done responsibly,” he concluded.

They aim to “save time and effort”

For its part, Google introduced Smart Compose in Google Chat, a feature powered by machine learning that helps the user reduce spelling and grammatical errors, as well as save time and effort. by reducing repetitive typing

The company added the smart compose feature to its Gmail service in 2019. Later, in 2022, it expanded it to Google Docs. Now, he plans to implement it in the chat service.

Smart writing, he explained on his blog, is powered by machine learning and provides the user with relevant contextual phrase suggestions as they type. He also introduced a smart reply feature to Google Chat.

In addition, they are available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian.