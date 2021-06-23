Anyone who suffers from occasional bouts of hiccups knows that it can be a serious problem. In search of a cure, the company HiccAway developed a straw that promises to be the most reliable resource before the traditional solutions for the cure of this symptom.

The hiccup It usually occurs when the diaphragm, the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen and plays an important role in breathing, contracts involuntarily, resulting in a chain reaction when the vagus nerve goes into crisis and quickly closes the epiglottis at the back of the throat.

Some people appeal to homemade solutions, such as repeatedly drinking from a glass of water while holding your nose, breathing into a paper bag, or simply holding your breath for as long as possible.

While all of this can make hiccups go away, Ali seifi, a neurointensive care physician at the University of Texas at San Antonio, believes he has found a 14 dollar cure which is much more reliable.

A straw capable of “curing” hiccups

Inspired by the thick straw McDonald’s uses to mix and serve its McFlurry ice creams, the one at HiccAway features a large opening at the top where users put their mouth and a very small hole at the bottom, which requires a huge amount of suction to extract water.

When trying to drink with this straw, the abdomen is lowered and the epiglottis is closed, which stimulates the two nerves responsible for control those parts of the body, the lazy and the phrenic, which in turn helps the brain to restart, ending an uncontrolled attack of hiccups, explained from HiccAway.

The scientific term for HiccAway is FISST, or Forced Inspiratory Suction and Swallowing Tool, but for its creators the brand name was going to have better marketing, according to a Gizmodo post.

HiccAway, the straw that “cures” hiccups.

In a study Recently published, the creators of this product reported that 203 participants who responded to a survey on the effectiveness of the straw, more than 90% reported that it was effective to remedy an attack of hiccups.

Based on these data, HiccAway does not work for everyone, nor is it a permanent cure that is guaranteed to eliminate hiccups. But the $ 14 is a modest sum of what could be just a temporary effective relief for a condition that may never have a solution.

For skeptics, Ali Seifi suggests that anyone could make their own HiccAway modifying a McFlurry straw / spoon with a smaller hole in the top, which comes the added benefit of ice cream, another thing that will help distract your brain.

SL