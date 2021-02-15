In the automotive manufacturing sector in Spain, electrification is an opportunity that may be key in its future, both in the immediate and long term, to maintain the level of production and export earnings. Manufacturers have already taken the first stepsThis is the case, for example, at the PSA plant in Vigo, where 300 batteries are already manufactured per day for electric cars “made in Spain”. But now a new initiative is added, since a group of companies has announced the creation of Battchain, a Spanish battery consortium that is expected to generate a business volume of 2.4 billion euros by 2030.

The intention of the consortium is to create more than 1,700 direct and 12,000 indirect jobs, as well as eliminating the emissions of 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) for each year of activity.

This initiative was created with the aim of “accelerating” the green economic recovery, developing the battery value chain, from the extraction of raw materials to their recycling.

The consortium is coordinated by EIT InnoEnergy, “The largest” accelerator in Europe in sustainable energy, which will help projects accelerate their arrival on the market and access public and private financing, explained this Wednesday in a statement.

The CEO of EIT InnoEnergy Iberia, Mikel lasa, explained that Spain is the second largest car-producing country in Europe, for which he described as essential to promote and accelerate “a profound transformation of the automotive industry.”

The consortium intends to respond to the “growing demand” for batteries planned both in Spain and in Europe, and will require an investment of 1,200 million euros to deploy its projects.