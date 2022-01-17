Although until recently the video game and formal education seemed to be two incompatible worlds, with the growth of the e-sports industry and the professionalization of these athletes, the antagonistic situation has changed at least, for now, in Japan.

So much so that, in April of this year, the Asian country will open a school specializing in electronic games, under the name of e-sports Koutou Gakuin.

The official website of college informs that the institution will be equipped with 40 computers for video games.

Until now, the exact titles with which the children will be trained are unknown. students. However, genres include first and third person shooters, strategy games, and MOBAs.

The teachers are esports and professional players of the industry.

It is important to highlight that within the calls ‘professions of the future‘, e-sports occupy a prominent place.

Teenagers will see video game classes and will be trained in that area.

In fact, the market is eager to hire professionals such as virtual reality creators, game designers, programmers, coaches, e-sports psychologists and many more.

To illustrate this sector, it can be mentioned that it has a global audience of 453.8 million people, according to data from the consulting firm Newzoo, and the number is expected to be 577.2 million in 2024.

What do the experts say?

The training will be complementary.

“The news of the opening of the e-sports college in Japan excites all of us who are dedicated to this industry. To be honest, although it is something that has been seen for a long time, since in Korea there are even schools for content creators and electronic game academies, going one step further by creating a school with this theme mixed with the subjects of education formal seems like genius to me”, said Nicolás Crespo, business and e-sports consultant, former president of the Argentine Electronic Sports and Videogames Association (DEVA) and director of QUAN Productora to ‘La Nación’.

The expert said that DEVA has been part of some workshops and events for children, so he finds the news very favorable for the industry.

“It opens a great door to start experimenting locally and approach investing in this type of project with more confidence,” he said.

On the other hand, Pablo Vilaboa gave his opinion with the new advance of education in the Asian country.

Electronic games are a tremendous hook for students, and that is why many universities have their e-sports teams, but they do not see it as something that deserves a study plan

Pablo is the director of the Bachelor’s Degree in Simulator Production and Video game of the UAI, which belongs to the Vaneduc group. This company also has seven high schools over which Vilaboa has influence.

Regarding schools specialized in e-sports, he believes that the difference between Japan and Argentina is that in the Asian country the industry is much more developed than here, and there are even cultural differences relevant.

“Although we have been working for two years with e-sports in schools as extracurricular tasks, for any educational institution it is difficult to develop this type of activity, because there is a significant cultural barrier both on the part of parents and those who make decisions in schools”, he says.

In addition, he explained that “certain generations take video games as a recreational activity and not as something that serves to develop certain skills, so I don’t think e-sports will become academic subjects in the short term.”

Vilaboa also believes that it is difficult for there to be a baccalaureate specializing in said discipline.

“Actually it is not a subject rejected by society, in fact, electronic games are a tremendous hook for students, and that is why many universities have their e-sports teams, but they do not see it as something that deserves a Curriculum.”

Already looking at more than 4 years, the interviewee believes that there will be classic schools, but with workshops like the ones that already exist in robotics and programming.

Along these lines, it can be seen that options linked to e-sports will emerge.

