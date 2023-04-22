The games of Pokemon in the modern era they are not known for their visual fidelity, but a fan project that reimagines the originals pokemon red and Blue in a style HD-2D has made fans dream of what could be. The project is the work of pixel artist 3D Dottwho borrows from the visual style seen in recent Square Enix titles like Octopath Traveler II and Triangle Strategy and applies it to the original Pokemon games from the Game Boy era. Dott’s videos show remakes of what Pallet Town and Carmine City would look like in HD-2Dand the results are truly impressive.

Each video is a tour of locations from the original games, and one video even shows the inside of the player-character’s house in Pallet Town. The visual presentations were created using the engine Unreal Engine and include images from the original games of Pokemon for comparison.

These videos were uploaded to the YouTube channel of Dott months ago, but it seems that fans have finally started to take notice. Although it is unlikely that the classic games of Pokemon get official remakes HD-2D in the near future, the channel of Dott also includes videos depicting Square Enix classics such as Final Fantasy Tactics and Chrono trigger in the style HD-2Dsomething that seems a bit more plausible.

After all, Square Enix is ​​working on a remake. HD-2D of Dragon Quest III, and also used the style for his recent Nintendo Switch remake of Live A Live. The official remakes of the old games of Pokemon haven’t exactly been uncommon over the years, being Shiny Diamond Pokemon and Shimmering Pearl for Switch the most recent examples. The latest all-new entries in the series, Scarlet Pokemon and Violetwere heavily criticized for their technical performance at launch, though improvements have been made through updates.

Via: gamespot