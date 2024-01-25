The world of cartoons is especially remembered for series and franchises that were born in the 1990s. and among the most notable brands we have Nickelodeon, which made interesting contributions to the animation industry with SpongeBob, Rocket Power, Cat-Dog among others, but for many, the most remembered will always be Rugrats. Show in which babies took their imagination to unimaginable limits, to have adventures on a global scale without having to leave their garden.

Among all the available characters we had, there was one loved by many and hated by others, we are talking about neither more nor less than Angelica Pickles cousin of the protagonist Tommy Pickles and at the same time she was the oldest of the group if we talk about ages. And yes, although you might think that because they were family she would be friendly, quite the opposite, because in most episodes she played the role of villain to defeat, or someone who sought to spoil the fun plans of the group of babies in seeking adventure.

As usual, people like to use artificial intelligence to bring characters to real life and this is the case with Angelicawith an image that is not bad at all, but can still disturb to a certain extent.

Here you can see it:

In case you don't know the character, we have his description for you:

Angelica is the older cousin of the main babies and often acts as the antagonist in the series. She is a spoiled and selfish girl who enjoys teasing babies. Despite her tendencies to be a bit bratty, Angelica also has moments where she is vulnerable, which adds complexity to her character. The character of Angelica Pickles was voiced by actress Cheryl Chase in the English version of the series. The “Rugrats” series first aired in 1991 and became a long-lasting hit, leaving a major mark on '90s pop culture.

Remember that you can see this series in its entirety on Paramount Plus, since this company owns Nickelodeon.

Via: M.S.

Editor's note: The illustration is definitely somewhat disturbing, as it seems like it was made for films with Tim Burton's characteristic style. It's a bit sad that the franchise no longer has the popularity of yesteryear, and they made things worse with the 3D animated reboot that looks terrible.