In today’s digital age, access to Internet services It has become a fundamental need for the vast majority of Mexicans. However, despite the fact that the availability of this service has increased throughout the country, significant problems regarding quality persist in some regions. This phenomenon has raised questions about whether provider companies are more focused on expanding their reach than on maintaining an optimal level of service for their users.

This dilemma has come to the attention of Senator Roberto Juán Moya, of the National Action party, who has presented a proposal in the Senate of the Republic to address this problem. The initiative seeks to update the conditions under which the Internet services in Mexico, with the aim of guaranteeing greater quality and reliability for users.

One of the most outstanding aspects of this proposal is the introduction of a system of bonuses and discounts in case of failures in the service. According to the established conditions, in the case of an interruption of between two and 12 hours, users would receive a 20% bonus on their monthly payment. In longer situations, such as a failure between 24 hours and four calendar days, a 30% discount on the monthly payment would be granted. These percentages would gradually increase depending on the duration of the failure, reaching up to a 100% bonus in the event of an interruption that lasts between 15 and 30 calendar days.

In addition to the proposals for bonuses and discounts, the initiative also seeks to establish more severe consequences for internet providers whose complaints reach a significant level. The idea is to punish those providers whose user complaints equal 5% of their customer base, with fines that could range between 10% and 20% of their revenue.

It is important to highlight that these proposals are in an initial stage and will be subject to discussion and possible modification in the Senate. There is a possibility that they will be postponed indefinitely or face substantial changes before being implemented. However, the mere existence of these proposals is a positive indication that the problem is being addressed and a concrete solution is sought.

Ultimately, these initiatives reflect the growing awareness of the importance of improving the quality of Internet service in Mexico and ensure that users receive the level of reliability they deserve in this digital age. The discussion and consideration of these proposals in the Senate are a step in the right direction to ensure that access to Internet not only available, but also of high quality and reliable for all Mexican citizens.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: I wish these proposals were approved, but many times it is just a matter of winning votes.