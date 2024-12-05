British scientists and engineers have successfully created the world’s first carbon-14 diamond battery, which has the potential to power devices for thousands of years.

The battery uses the radioactive isotope, carbon-14known for its use in radiocarbon dating, to produce a diamond battery.

Being biocompatible, they can be used in medical devices such as eye implants, hearing aids and pacemakersminimizing the need for replacements and patient suffering.

Diamond batteries could also be used in extreme environments, both in space and on Earth, where it is not practical to replace conventional batteries. The batteries could power active radio frequency (RF) tags where there is a need to identify and track devices either on Earth or in space, such as spacecraft or payloads, for decadesthereby reducing costs and extending operational life.

The teacher Tom ScottProfessor of Materials at the University of Bristol, said in a statement: “Our microenergy technology can support a wide range of important applications, from space technologies and security devices to medical implants. We are excited to explore all of these possibilities. , working with industry and research partners, in the coming years.”

The carbon-14 diamond battery works by using the radioactive decay of carbon-14, which has a half-life of 5,700 years, to generate low levels of energy. It works similar to solar panels, They convert light into electricity, but instead of using light particles (photons), they capture fast-moving electrons from inside the diamond structure.

“Diamond batteries offer a safe and sustainable way to provide continuous energy levels in microwatts. “They are an emerging technology that uses a manufactured diamond to safely lock up small amounts of carbon-14,” said Sarah Clark, director of the tritium fuel cycle at UKAEA (UK Atomic Energy Authority).

A team of scientists and engineers from both organizations worked together to build a plasma deposition platform, a specialized apparatus used for growing diamonds at UKAEA’s Culham campus.

This development is the result, in part, of UKAEA’s work on fusion energy. Experience gained in fusion research is helping to accelerate innovation in related technologies.