Knowing in depth, with accuracy and precision the agronomic data of a crop to know how much irrigation is sufficient at any time or when a piece of land should be fertilized will be easier with the Genhidro platform. It has been developed by researchers from the UPCT and Lorca agricultural companies to facilitate fertigation decision-making for farmers and irrigation programmers to obtain maximum yields.

This tool, which is in the implementation phase, has been developed by the Genhidro operational group, led by the Agromotic and Sea Engineering group of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena and financed by the Autonomous Community with FEDER Funds. The Lorca companies Agrosolmen, Oficar-Agro and Futurplant and the innovation consultancy Paudire Innova are participating in this ‘Integration of systems through a single global management platform for irrigation and fertilizers in horticultural crops in the Region of Murcia’.

Genhidro takes into account data such as weather forecasts, the water status of the crop, its irrigation schedule or the estimation of nutritional consumption, among other relevant information for agricultural production. As Manuel Soler, technical director of Agrosolmen and doctoral student at UPCT, explains, it is “an integral platform that brings together all the information in a single application that helps decision-making, incorporating algorithms to help the irrigation programmer to time to decide a concrete action with which to act on the crop”.

All information collected is collected in Genhidro and stored on a server. “The doubts that the farmer may face at certain moments of the process are closer to being resolved with Genhidro,” he adds. «The ability to have all the necessary information on the same server, and to apply algorithms that make it easier for the farmer to make decisions about his crop, is what has motivated him to launch this R&D project applied to agriculture. », assures the director of the research group in Agromotic Engineering and of the School of Agronomists of the UPCT, José Miguel Molina.