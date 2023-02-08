Beginning this week, doctors in the United States will be able to prescribe a vibrating pill that promises to relieve chronic constipation.

The vibrant pill, produced by Vibrant Gastro Inc, is an innovative treatment for adults with chronic constipation that have not experienced relief with other laxative therapies.

The vibrating pill has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Vibrant Pill is a non-invasive device that relieves the symptoms of chronic constipation by stimulating the colon with gentle movements.

The capsule is activated before ingestion by means of a charger and is taken before sleeping. The pill works for two hours, stops for six hours, and then resumes for another two hours.

Once swallowed, the pill travels through the entire digestive tract until it reaches the large intestine about 14 hours later, where it begins to exert its effect.

The Vibrant pill stimulates nerve cells in the intestine called mechanosensorywhich helps initiate peristalsis, the muscle contractions that process food in the intestine.

This pill is only available with a prescription and is sold in tablets of 20 capsules. The pill is not a long-term cure for chronic constipation, as it is noted that it is not intended to be effective or safe beyond eight weeks.

The commercial director of Vibrant Gastro Inc, Cathy Collis, has indicated that its product is not currently covered by health insurance in the United States, although it offers a discount coupon for insured people to reduce the price to $69 per month.

Collis stressed that Vibrant is not a cure, but that people need to take it consistently to experience relief from their chronic constipation.