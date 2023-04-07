Regardless of whether we’re talking about TV, movies, or video games, people are obsessed with nostalgia right now. Reboots, remakes, and remasters are all the rage, and I totally get it. There’s something quite comforting and magical about re-experiencing a favorite from the past.

Just take a look at the top rated games of 2023. resident evil 4, Metroid Prime Remastered and dead space satisfy nostalgia. What game would you like to see relaunched? In recent days, some fans have been clamoring for a sequel to Brutal Legendswhile others have argued that Black should go back. Parasite Eve it has also been raised as a possible candidate for a remake. Personally, I would love to see a remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, and the original creator is on board with the idea. However, today I’m here to tell you about a campaign created by fans who want to see classic titles remastered. The Lord of the rings and Harry Potter.

Chris Rishoi created a petition on Change.org writing: “In the early 2000s, Electronic Arts made agreements with AOL Time Warner (now Warner Bros. Discovery) to make and publish video games based on the franchises of Harry Potter and The Lord of the rings. However, the games LOTR and Harry Potter that were made under EA cannot be distributed because the licenses expired years ago.

So if Warner Bros could reach a possible license renewal agreement with AE so that he can distribute his old games of Harry Potter and LOTRwould mean a lot to both fans of the magical world as of the Middle Earth“.

“Real-time strategy games of The Battle for Middle Earth are still very popular, and to put them back on the market on websites like Steam I GOG it would be an obvious decision,” they continued. “Also, the games of The two Towers and The return of the King They are some of the best movie-to-video game adaptations ever made, they are fun action games that let you experience the movies. The Philosopher’s Stone It’s another classic I grew up with, it was one of the best experiences of Harry Potter I remember. Besides, Quidditch World Cup did for Harry Potter which Episode I: Racer did for Star Wars by allowing you to play fictional sports.”

To date, the petition has 15,000 signatures. The goal is to reach 25,000. You can check it in this link.

Via: Gaming Bible