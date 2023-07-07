If you’re looking for some really baffling news, I’ve got just what you need. In recent weeks, a group of fans of PlayStation started a petition demanding that the next space epic of Bethesda, Starfieldbe exclusive of PlayStation. Yes, you heard me right. Not a cross-platform release, but exclusive to PS5.

The word “illusory” comes to mind. Clearly, Bethesda he won’t change his mind at this stage of the game. They can’t do it anyway. The parent company of Bethesda, ZeniMaxIs property of Microsoft. It’s a puzzling request, but those who started it really mean what they say. With nearly 3,500 signatures, the petition reads:

“All future titles of Bethesda should be exclusive to PlayStation“and adds that”Xbox and its 12 dedicated players do not deserve Starfield“.

For the most part, the so-called console wars are behind us. Why compete in a war between Xbox and PlayStation When can you love and appreciate both? That’s the kind of growth gamers around the world have experienced, but it doesn’t seem to be the case here. To counter the request for exclusivity of Starfield in PS5a new campaign has been launched on change.org titled “The petition for exclusivity of Starfield in PS5 it’s absurd.”

Created by michael goudiethe petition has 150 signatures, with a goal of 200. It says:

“This petition is for anyone who believes that the recent petition to make Starfield an exclusive game of PS5 it’s a silly idea. I noticed that people were signing that petition solely to leave a comment against the idea, inadvertently supporting that petition. This petition provides a forum for those who wish to express their views without having to add signatures to a petition they do not support.”

They go on to say:

Why a company Microsoft would like to make an exclusive game for the main competitor of Microsoft? That idea is absurd. Obviously some players PS5 they want to play Starfield. Therefore, I also do not agree that Starfield be exclusive of Xbox/PC. Bethesda/Microsoft you can earn more money by making the game available on PS5 also. So make your voice heard in a way that doesn’t support a cause you don’t believe in.”

Finally, some sense. Console exclusivity is something that usually generates a bit of envy, unless you have every console available. That’s totally natural, we all appreciate good games. If you are the owner of a PlayStation either Xboxyou might want to try The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. users of Xbox they may be eager to dive into the series Marvel’s Spider-Manwhile the owners of switches they might be eager to try Hi Fi Rush. You already get the idea.

Draw your own conclusions from that.

Via: Gaming Bible

Editor’s note: I only have three words for all this: LOL