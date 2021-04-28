The “Peronist leg” of Cambiemos en la Capital began to be armed. It is a grouping called “IPe 21 – Peronist Identity for the 21st century”, a new space in the City made up of generational leaders who see the need to contribute to Together for Change a vision of an updated Peronism, it was reported in a statement.

During an act, several of the members of iPe 21 explained: “there is a need to build a free Peronism in the area of ​​the City with a modern and productivist perspective capable of responding to real and current needs, in the face of the great crisis of representation and the divorce between the leaders and the community ”.

iPe 21 is made up of a group of leaders who have already had government responsibilities and who decided to set up a new political space in the city of Buenos Aires within Together for Change.

They explained that they do it “from a Christian humanist vision, are identified with the Peronist doctrine and are considered a generational renewal of the movement capable of embracing the 21st century and responding to the real needs of the people “.

At the launch of the new space were among other members Agustín Pesce, president of Abogados de Pie and former vice president of Banco Nación; Guadalupe Rossi, director of Interjurisdictional Affairs of the City; Javier Tarulla, Secretary of Extension of the University of the City; and María Eugenia Talerico, former vice president of the Financial Information Unit.

Also included are Martín Boccacci, former Vice Minister of the Environment of the Province; Francisco Gismondi, former director of the Central Bank; Agustín Giustiniani, chief adviser to the PRO block of the Senate; Mariano Caucino, ambassador to Costa Rica (2016) and Israel (2018), and Luis Cuence, advisor to the City Government.

The event, which was held on a terrace on Avenida de Mayo with a reduced audience due to COVID-19 restrictions, was attended by leaders such as Gustavo Ferrari, Bruno Screnci, Clara Muzzio, Helio Rebot, Simón Bestani, Álvaro González and Victoria Morales Gorleri, among others.