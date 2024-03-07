Starting next August the new Guadalajara University Center (CUGdl) will begin to receive students at the headquarters of The Normal.

The new Guadalajara University Center of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) will operate in the existing facilities of The Normalwhich was previously the University Center for Social Sciences and Humanities (CUCSH).

For the 2024-B school year, the Guadalajara University Center It will receive students from five bachelor's degrees.

– Bachelor's Degree in Financial and Business Intelligence

– Bachelor's degree in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

– Bachelor of Biomedical Technologies

– Bachelor's Degree in Cybersecurity

– Bachelor's Degree in Digital Creativity

While according to the same UdeGthe educational programs available through the Virtual University System that remain in virtual mode will become part of the CUGuadalajara.

– Bachelor's Degree in Organization Administration

– Bachelor's Degree in Library Science and Knowledge Management

– Bachelor's Degree in Educational Development

– Bachelor's Degree in Cultural Management

– Bachelor's Degree in Digital Journalism

– Bachelor's Degree in Citizen Security

– Master's Degree in Teaching for Higher Secondary Education

– Master in Digital Journalism

– Master in Development and Management of Innovation

– Master in Transparency and Protection of Personal Data

– Master in Valuation

– Master in Learning Management in Virtual Environments

– Master in Cultural Management

– Doctorate in Educational Systems and Environments

– Doctorate in Cultural Management

The UdeG He stressed that they hope that this team CUGuadalajara have up to 8,000 students with schooled, non-schooled, mixed, dual and short and more flexible module modalities.