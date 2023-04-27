













According to the Kickstarter video itself, there’s no need to do anything with your Nintendo Entertainment System. The ability to connect to the internet comes from the Super Tilt Bros. cartridge itself, since it includes a chip that allows wi-fi connection, as well as an antenna to detect signals.

Thanks to this, Super Tilt Bros players could play with people around the world. It even looks like you’ll have the option to participate in casual or ranked matches. Not to mention, you could make your own private matches with close friends.

Currently this new Nintendo Entertainment System game has already reached its goal on Kickstarter. So perhaps very soon we will see users testing how good their internet connection will be. If you would like to have it, be sure to support Broke Studio in their campaign. Did you know that it is possible to connect the NES to the network?

How can I connect the Nintendo Entertainment System to the Internet?

As a little known fact, it turns out that the NES was capable of connecting to the internet. However this was only possible with a special modem that went into the cartridge slot. Of course, these never left Japan and their uses were quite rudimentary. Since it only allowed to see information on the stock market, the weather and some tricks for games.

Source: Nintendo

The creators of Super Tilt Bros used the same principle. Only thanks to the advancement of technology they were able to modify their cartridges to be smaller. In addition to accepting a faster connection than Nintendo achieved years ago. Would you be interested in trying this game?

