Nine civil society organizations created a network in defense of independent justice and, as a first measure, they asked the members of the Chamber of Deputies to do not approve the reform project of the public prosecutor’s office.

The NGOs Cadal (chaired by Sybil Rhodes), the Buenos Aires City Bar Association (Máximo Fonrouge), Forensic Accountants (Alfredo Popritkin), Legislative Directory (María Baron), Fores (Alfredo Vítolo), Jubi judges (Luis Herrero) ), Republican Professors (Guillermo Mizraji), It will be Justice (Raúl Aguirre Saravia) and Usina de Justicia (Diana Cohen Agrest) requested the rejection of that bill approved by the Senate.

Organizations created a so-called Network of Entities for Independent Justice in Argentina (REJIA) what is a forum nonpartisan that seeks to defend the independence of judges and prosecutors throughout the country.

In a statement titled “Without independent prosecutors, there is no justice”, REJIA warned that if approved this project would be configured “in fact, the intervention by the ruling party on duty in the Public Prosecutor’s Office”.

In addition, he stressed that the initiative “violates independence and autonomy of the Attorney General and the Prosecutors and destroys the division of powers ”.

If the reform of the law of the public prosecutor’s office is approved, REJIA pointed out, “the ruling party could displace the Acting Attorney General and remove prosecutors at their discretion, since said reform would guarantee a majority in the court that tries them ”.

For this network of civil society organizations, “the appointment of the Attorney General andit’s an outstanding debt of the Executive Power that must promote a candidate who obtains the consensus of the majority of the political arc for the approval of his specifications ”.

“All of it, without deleting the aggravated majority of 2/3 of the senators present ”that stipulates the current law of the public prosecutor’s office, he stressed.

For these and other reasons, REJIA asked “the national deputies of all the blocs to do not approve the bill that affects the independence of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and, consequently, the division of powers, in open contradiction with our National Constitution ”. The organizations created the hasthag #ConLosFiscalesNO.

The Network of Entities for Independent Justice in Argentina (REJIA) “is a space for linking, collective action and communication of civil society entities which proposes to promote initiatives to defend the independence of the judiciary and the Public Ministry ”.

In addition, this forum “seeks to promote the strengthening of Justice, deepen transparency and expand access to information in these two branches of the State, strengthening the role of civil society in matters of Justice ”.

