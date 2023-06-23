Madrid. A team from the University of Geneva (Unige) in Switzerland developed the first method to jointly test Albert Einstein’s and Leonhard Euler’s theories about the accelerating expansion of the universe and dark matter using a measure that had not been used before. : the distortion of time, as published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Leonhard Euler (1707-1783) described the movements of celestial objects, while Albert Einstein (1879-1955) explained how these bodies distort the universe. Since the discovery of dark matter and the acceleration of the expansion of the universe, the validity of his equations has been put to the test.

The theories of both revolutionized our understanding of the cosmos.

With the famous equation that bears his name, Euler provided scientists with a powerful tool for calculating the motions of galaxies in the universe. With his theory of general relativity, Einstein showed that this is not a static framework: it can be distorted by star clusters and constellations.

Model Check

Physicists have tested these equations in every possible way, which so far have been successful. However, two discoveries seek to verify these models: the acceleration of the expansion of the universe and the existence of invisible dark matter, which is believed to represent 85 percent of all matter in the cosmos.

Researchers are still unable to answer this question of whether these mysterious phenomena still obey Einstein’s and Euler’s equations.

“The problem is that current cosmological data does not allow us to differentiate between a theory that breaks Einstein’s equations and another that breaks Euler’s. This is what we demonstrated in our study. We also present a mathematical method to solve this problem. It is the culmination of 10 years of research,” said Camille Bonvin, associate professor in the Department of Theoretical Physics at Unige’s Faculty of Sciences and lead author of the study.

The researchers were unable to differentiate the validity of these two equations in the confines of the Universe because they were missing an “ingredient”: the measurement of time distortion. “Until then, we only knew how to measure the speed of celestial objects and the sum of the distortion of time and space. We have developed a method to access this additional measure, and it is a first,” says Bonvin.

If the distortion of time is not equal to the sum of time and space – that is, the result given by the theory of general relativity – it means that Einstein’s model does not work. If the time distortion does not correspond to the speed of the galaxies calculated with Euler’s equation, it means that the latter is invalid.

In search of new strength

“This will allow us to find out if there are new forces or matter in the universe that violate these two theories,” said Levon Pogosian, a professor in the Department of Physics at Simon Fraser University in Canada and co-author of the study.

These results will be a crucial contribution to several missions whose objective is to determine the origin of the accelerated expansion of the universe and the nature of dark matter. Among them are the space telescope euclid, which will be launched in July 2023 by the European Space Agency, in collaboration with Unige, and the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), which began its five-year mission in 2021 in Arizona. There is also the international project of the giant radio telescope Square Kilometers Matrix (SKA, for its acronym in English), in South Africa and Australia, which will begin its observations between 2028 and 2029.

“Our method will be integrated into these different missions. It is already the case DESI, of which we have become external collaborators thanks to this research”, underlined Camille Bonvin. The research team has successfully tested their model on synthetic catalogs of galaxies.

The next stage will consist of testing it using the first data provided by DESI, as well as in identifying the obstacles and minimizing the systematic features that could hinder its application.